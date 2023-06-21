Deadly crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down Vasco Road in Contra Costa County

One person is dead and several others are injured following a head-on crash on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, fire officials said.

The crash reported Wednesday afternoon shut down both directions of Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo.

Contra Costa County Fire spokesperson Steve Hill said at least three vehicles are involved in the crash. Hill also reports two people have serious injuries and eight others have moderate to minor injuries.

Motorists should expect significant delays in the area, officials said.

