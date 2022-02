Fire crews stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire that in the hills above Los Gatos Saturday evening.

The fire started on Weaver Road in Los Gatos.

Santa Clara County fire officials said there are no evacuation warnings in effect, but they are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

#WeaverFire Forward progress of the fire is stopped. Please avoid the area as firefighters will be at scene for an extended duration to ensure full containment. #fireseason #yearround — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) February 6, 2022

Please be aware that #sccfd is working a vegetation fire on Weaver Road in Los Gatos. IC reports 100x100ft. CalFire SCU, including Copter 106, on scene as well. Please make room for emergency vehicles and do not block roadways. No evac warnings or orders at this time. #WeaverIC pic.twitter.com/JTkR03zeFX — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) February 5, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.