Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose that burned approximately 10 acres.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. nearby Singleton Drive and Coyote Creek.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Even though temperatures are low today, the fuels are extremely dry, so please be thoughtful about your outdoor activities in these areas. pic.twitter.com/IJDJmKZ6ZB — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 16, 2021

No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged.

San Jose Fire Department reminds the public to be mindful of the dryness in the area to prevent any fires.

#BREAKING @SJFD making good progress on the fire burning in Coyote Creek between Yerba Buena and Capitol. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/tPdjSFnSYl — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 16, 2021

Authorities continue to investigate what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.