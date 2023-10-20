Truck crashes into San Francisco furniture store

Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a furniture store in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at 8th and Townsend.

According to San Francisco fire, the vehicle hit a person walking by and then smashed into the store.

SFFD said the driver of the car and the passerby both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

At this time, crews are sweeping up all the glass and debris in the area.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.