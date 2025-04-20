1 dead, 1 injured in overturned vehicle crash in San Jose

A major injury crash involving an overturned vehicle has left one person dead and another seriously injured near San Tomas Expressway and Moorpark Avenue, authorities said.

San Jose police responded to the scene and confirmed that one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second occupant was transported to a local hospital with major injuries, police said.

Northbound San Tomas Expressway was closed between Williams Road and Moorpark Avenue as the investigation continues, San Jose Police Department noted.

This marks San Jose's ninth traffic fatality of 2025, SJPD said.