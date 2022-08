A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon, sparking a fire in the process, the fire department said.

The crash happened along the 5600 block of Calmor Court, according to the fire department.

A gas meter was struck during the crash, causing the fire to break out, the fire department said. The fire spread to the attic of the two-story, four-unit building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The public was asked to avoid the area.