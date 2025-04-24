Vehicle fire in Caldecott Tunnel shuts down eastbound Highway 24

A vehicle fire in the Caldecott Tunnel Wednesday afternoon triggered the closure of eastbound Highway 24, officials said.
It wasn't immediately known when the eastbound lanes would reopen.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
Update 1: @CHPoakland / @CaltransD4 and a Tow Truck are all on scene with OFD crews, and working as quickly as possible to access the vehicle in order to extinguish the fire and clear the tunnel. All traffic is stopped in Bore 1 and 2. https://t.co/DolVRZhkHg— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) April 23, 2025
***TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATED***— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) April 23, 2025
Eastbound SR-24 at Bore #1 and Bore #2. All lanes blocked due vehicle fire. Unknown ETO, use alternate route. https://t.co/3rmFdXmdrL
