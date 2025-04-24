Traffic

Vehicle fire in Caldecott Tunnel shuts down eastbound Highway 24

By NBC Bay Area staff

A vehicle fire in the Caldecott Tunnel Wednesday afternoon triggered the closure of eastbound Highway 24, officials said.

It wasn't immediately known when the eastbound lanes would reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

