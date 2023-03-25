San Mateo Bridge

Vehicle Flies Off San Mateo Bridge: CHP

By Bay City News

(Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A vehicle flew off the San Mateo bridge, plunging 15 feet down an embankment Saturday morning on the Hayward side of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car went off the bridge into about a foot and a half of water around 7 a.m., the CHP said.

The driver was rescued and the vehicle, an older model Mercedes, was recovered from the water, according to the CHP. Two lanes of traffic were closed to aid in the response, with all lanes open by 8:35 a.m.

The CHP described the driver as "negative for injury" in terms of the car's plunge off the bridge. Further details about the driver's condition and details as to the cause of the plunge were unavailable.

