Vehicle slams into front of San Francisco bar, injuring 2

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bar in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, injuring two.

Just after 3 p.m., San Francisco Fire first responders were called to the Miraloma Club on Portola Drive after a driver crashed through the front glass of the bar. The collision caused damage to the club and injured two people who were inside.

Both patients were transported to the hospital and a third was evaluated but denied transport, a spokesperson for San Francisco Fire said.

"Fortunately, more people were not injured," said SF Fire on social media Tuesday night.

San Francisco police are investigating the crash.

