Vehicle Slams Into Home in San Jose's Willow Glen, Driver Flees the Scene: Police

Police in San Jose were looking for the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood then fled the scene on foot early Friday morning, according to the police department.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Willow Street, near WEstwood Street, where a car crashed into a house, causing a power outage at several surrounding homes, police said.

Witnesses told officers they heard a loud bang, and when they went outside, they saw the vehicle on the front lawn of the home with no one inside.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to the home and the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.