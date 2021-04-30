San Jose

Vehicle Slams Into Home in San Jose's Willow Glen, Driver Flees the Scene: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fire crews outside damaged house
NBC Bay Area

Police in San Jose were looking for the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood then fled the scene on foot early Friday morning, according to the police department.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Willow Street, near WEstwood Street, where a car crashed into a house, causing a power outage at several surrounding homes, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Witnesses told officers they heard a loud bang, and when they went outside, they saw the vehicle on the front lawn of the home with no one inside.

Local

Bay Area drought 18 hours ago

Most of the Bay Area Is Now in Extreme Drought

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Contra Costa County's Hardest Hit Areas Struggle to Convince Residents Get Vaccinated

Video from the scene shows significant damage to the home and the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Josehit and runcar into home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us