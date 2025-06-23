Cutting-edge camera built in Bay Area provides new glimpse into space

The world's newest observatory released its very first images on Monday, showcasing colorful nebulas in the Milky Way.

The new Vera C. Rubin Observatory is located in the Chilean Andes and features a 3,200 megapixel camera, which is the largest digital camera ever built.

The camera itself was made in the Bay Area by researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park. The research lab also celebrated Monday morning its launch window opening and the hard work put into building the camera.

In addition to understanding and mapping out the galaxies further, Phil Marshall, the deputy director of Rubin Operations at SLAC said that the team is "intrigued to see what the new things are that we'll find."

The laboratory will co-operate the camera for the next 10 years.