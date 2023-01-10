Veranda Kids Club Lunar New Year Celebration

Hop into 2023 with some Ear-resistable Kids Club fun! Join us for our Lunar New Year Celebration. Attendees will be delighted with a martial arts demonstration, a Lion Dance Show, and a craft and calligraphy corner led by local calligraphy artist Jojo Liu. Join us to learn about this beautiful tradition for the Lunar New Year. Following the event, guests with an Event + Movie ticket can stay for a special screening of a special movie at Veranda LUXE. Stay tuned for more information on which movie!

Event festivities begin at 10am on the Fountain Pavilion Patio, near the ice rink. Following the event, guests with an Event + Movie ticket can stay for a special screening of HOP (2011) at Veranda LUXE. The movie will begin promptly at 11:30am. Please dress warm!

Check in for this event will be at the entrance to the patio, near the Play Area sponsored by Crumbl. The first 100 children to check in will receive a fun goody bag filled with themed giveaways and activities.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

Admission: GENERAL ADMISSION - EVENT ACTIVITIES ONLY $5.00 , EVENT + MOVIE ADMISSION $10.00

Location:

THE VERANDA

2001-2003 Diamond Blvd

Concord, CA 94520

Time:

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM



Email: theveranda@centercal.com

Phone: (925) 265-6755