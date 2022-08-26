Man Says He Was Verbally Attacked in Hate Incident at Fremont Taco Bell

A man said he was verbally attacked in a hate incident that took place inside a Fremont Taco Bell.

Krishnan Jayaraman told NBC Bay Area Friday that he was at the Taco Bell location to pick up food, when he said a man began to verbally attack him. Jayaraman said the man even spat at him at one point.

“What does this got to do with me? Why is he abusing me? What did I do wrong to be here?” he said.

Jayaraman said he immediately took out his phone, and started recording.

“I was scared to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that 'what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then, comes after me?'" he said.

The confrontation continued for over eight minutes, before police arrived.

The Fremont Police Department confirmed to NBC Bay Area Friday that they are actively investigating the incident. No word yet if the man in the video will face charges.

Audrey Asistio has the full report in the video above.