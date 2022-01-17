‘Very, Very Difficult': COVID Forces Some Bay Area Restaurants to Close Temporarily

The COVID-19 omicron variant continues to rip through Bay Area restaurants, forcing some spots to shut down temporarily.

LuLu's Mexican restaurant in Menlo Park is doing brisk business, but owner Natalie Richardson says each day is a struggle to find enough healthy staff.

"The pandemic has been very, very difficult for our industry," she said.

Down the street, Flea Street café has been closed for the last week because of COVID-19 concerns, but it plans to reopen on Tuesday.

Across the street at Avanti Pizza, a sign says COVID-19 has shut the restaurant down for a bit. Reopening is slated for Wednesday.

"It's very rough," Richardson said. "Yes, there are some businesses in the Menlo Park area that have closed and, as a business owner, it's very scary to be honest with you."