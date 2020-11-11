Veterans Day: South Bay Campaign Houses 1,940 Homeless Vets in 5 Years

A South Bay campaign to house homeless veterans on Wednesday celebrated five years of connecting veterans to rental homes in Santa Clara County.

A partnership among public, private, nonprofit and faith organizations, the All the Way Home campaign launched on Veterans Day 2015 and has since housed 1,940 homeless vets in the county.

Led by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese, the campaign is housing homeless veterans faster than new veterans are becoming homeless. In the past year, 341 homeless vets were connected to housing, and 259 veterans were experiencing homelessness for the first time.

All the Way Home partners also helped connect 114 homeless veterans to a motel or hotel room since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Along with the city of San Jose and Santa Clara County, All the Way Home partners include the Santa Clara County Housing Authority, Destination: Home, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Goodwill of Silicon Valley, HomeFirst, the Veterans Resource Center, the Health Trust, Lockheed Martin and Opera San Jose.