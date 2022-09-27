Vicha Ratanapakdee's Daughter Shares Memories of her Father

Vicha Ratanapakdee, while on a walk in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood, was violently shoved to the ground outside his home in January 2021. The brutal attack was caught on surveillance video. “Justice for grandpa Vicha” has become a rallying cry against AAPI violence ever since he died from the attack, along with a mural tribute in Chinatown. Mothanus Ratanapakdee, his daughter, shared treasured family photos with NBC Bay Area. She spoke one-on-one with Gia Vang about her father and his legacy. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q: Tell me about your father. Who was he?

My father, Vicha Ratanapakdee -- my late father -- was pushed and killed near my home on January 28, 2021.

Grandpa was from the village -- and he's the only one in the village who can speak English very well. My grandparents sent him to Bangkok in the capital [of Thailand] and he loved the English language. He admired American culture. He is the one who encouraged me to come to study in the United States.

He used to be a teacher for a Catholic school, all boys school, for math in Thailand. Taught for two years and then he worked at the Thai Farmers Bank for 35 years until his retirement.

He's very kind, a gentleman -- a family man. He's always teaching us about respect and kindness. And then when he came to San Francisco [in 2001], he loved taking my kids to the parks and museums. He always encouraged us for higher education. That's Grandpa.

He watched the news in Thailand and America - very political. He knows everything, about commerce...smart, knowledgeable. He loved walking, to exercise. He liked going to the parks in San Francisco. He loved sports -- tennis, golf and football.

Q: What has the last year been like for you?

That moment has changed my life. I still think about him every day. I have dedicated my life to supporting the AAPI community. I want to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate. We should raise our voice. I have two children and they deserve to live in peace and safety in the city.

I feel like my father is present and next to me all the time -- when I'm driving everywhere or I go around the city.

Q: I know you recently had the preliminary hearing. What was going through your mind at that moment?

It was painful for me to hear that after the attack, my father was still alive and he was breathing. His eyes were open. It's painful. It's so sad. It's hard for me to hear that. We are looking for justice for my father, justice for Vicha. We want to raise awareness to anti-Asian hate. I hope my father's story can symbolize for Asian Americans - the fight for equal protection and equal rights.

Q: How does it make you feel when you see and know that your dad's face, his spirit, will live on in the community?

I think his memory should be about equal rights for everyone. I believe my father would be happy to see us live in peace and safety. He would want all of us to live in love, without hate.