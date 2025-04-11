NBC News' Vicky Nguyen talks new ‘Boat Baby' memoir

Vicky Nguyen, chief consumer investigative correspondent with NBC News and former NBC Bay Area investigative reporter and anchor, is now a New York Times best-selling author.

Her memoir, "Boat Baby," details her remarkable life, starting at when she was just eight months old. That’s when her parents took a harrowing boat journey that some estimates total more than two million Vietnamese would make after the fall of Saigon in April 1975.

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang recently caught up with Nguyen in the North Bay as she kicked off her book tour. Catch the conversation in the video above.