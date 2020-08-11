San Mateo County

Victim, Suspect Dead After Stabbing in San Mateo County; 2 Other Victims Hurt

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities work at the scene of a deadly stabbing in San Mateo County.
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Two people, including the suspect, are dead following a stabbing at a residence in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Two other people were injured in the stabbing, which happened around 5:20 a.m. inside a residence on Sequoia Avenue, the sheriff's office said. Those victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The sheriff's office said this was an isolated incident. The suspect was known to the victims.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

