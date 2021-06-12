Video Captures Moments After Truck Crashes Into Outdoor Patio in San Jose

WARNING: Video contains graphic content and may not be suitable for some viewers.

A new video released Saturday shows the terrifying moments as a pickup driver hit and killed a woman in an outdoor patio of a San Jose bar and grill on Friday night.

In newly released video, people can be heard screaming in the background, just seconds after a pickup truck backed into a crowd of people in an outdoor patio at the Agave Bar and Grill.

San Jose Police Department

One woman appears to be pinned against the wall. She later died. The victim’s friend told NBC Bay Area that she was a mother in her early 30s. She was from Colombia and has a young daughter.

Two men at the table were also injured but police said they are both expected to survive.

Susan Lisazaro was in the patio and credits her friend for saving her life and pulling her away from the truck just in time.

“I felt one of my friends grabbed my arm and pull my other friend to the side,” she said.

Lisazaro added that it was a terrifying scene and she recalled seeing one of the injured men.

“I saw him moving his hands, asking for help and we felt so bad not being able to help him,” she said.

San Jose police arrested the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Alex Moreno.

Moreno is now facing gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI charges.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that Moreno and a woman left the restaurant got into the truck and were sitting in the cab for about 20 minutes before the driver put his truck into reverse and into the patio.

The woman in the truck was not hurt.

Witnesses said Moreno tried to drive off and was stopped by a security guard and customers.

Earlier on Saturday, employees made repairs to the patio fencing before the bar reopened for the day.

As of Saturday night, people were dining and having drinks in the same patio where the incident happened.