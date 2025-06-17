Traffic

Would you ride with a stranger? Bay Area begins casual carpool relaunch campaign

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As more people return to the office, traffic is increasing across the Bay Area. 

Here’s a new way to possibly save time, and money: commuting with a stranger.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There's a new push to bring back casual carpool -- a concept that's been around since the 1970s.

Anyone can go to a designated spot and get a ride provided they pitched in money for gas.

Up until 2020, there were about 20 drop-off and pick-up spots across the East Bay and San Francisco.

But like a lot of things, casual carpool came to a halt once COVID hit. But there's a grassroots effort to bring it back this summer.

NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas spoke with the woman who's leading the charge. Watch the full interview in video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us