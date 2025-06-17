Would you ride with a stranger? Bay Area begins casual carpool relaunch campaign

As more people return to the office, traffic is increasing across the Bay Area.
Here’s a new way to possibly save time, and money: commuting with a stranger.
There's a new push to bring back casual carpool -- a concept that's been around since the 1970s.
Anyone can go to a designated spot and get a ride provided they pitched in money for gas.
Up until 2020, there were about 20 drop-off and pick-up spots across the East Bay and San Francisco.
But like a lot of things, casual carpool came to a halt once COVID hit. But there's a grassroots effort to bring it back this summer.
NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas spoke with the woman who's leading the charge. Watch the full interview in video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.