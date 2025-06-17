Court ruling to decide who's in control of California's National Guard

A major court ruling Tuesday will decide who’s in control of California’s National Guard.

A federal appeals court ruled last week to pause a lower court ruling calling President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard for ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles unlawful.

The ruling comes as elected leaders express concern over the Trump administration’s aggressive approach when it comes to federal immigration enforcement.

