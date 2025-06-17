California

Court ruling to decide who's in control of California's National Guard

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major court ruling Tuesday will decide who’s in control of California’s National Guard. 

A federal appeals court ruled last week to pause a lower court ruling calling President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard for ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles unlawful.

The ruling comes as elected leaders express concern over the Trump administration’s aggressive approach when it comes to federal immigration enforcement.

NBC Bay Area’s Pete Suratos has the details in the video player above.

