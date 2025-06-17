Unclaimed backpack found in New Zealand from SFO filled with bags of meth

The search is on in New Zealand for the owner of a backpack that arrived on a flight from SFO.

Customs agents at Auckland International Airport discovered the unclaimed bag Saturday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they put it through an X-ray machine and opened it up, they found about 25 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators say they've seen a surge in organized crime groups using international flights to smuggle drugs.

No word yet on the airline or flight that carried this bag.