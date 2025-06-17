San Francisco

Unclaimed backpack found in New Zealand from SFO filled with bags of meth

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is on in New Zealand for the owner of a backpack that arrived on a flight from SFO.

Customs agents at Auckland International Airport discovered the unclaimed bag Saturday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When they put it through an X-ray machine and opened it up, they found about 25 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators say they've seen a surge in organized crime groups using international flights to smuggle drugs.

No word yet on the airline or flight that carried this bag.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us