Santa Cruz

Police warn about fake parking tickets in Santa Cruz

The scam citations use a QR code to direct victims to payment online

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Cruz police are warning drivers about fake parking tickets near the beach.

They posted a side-by-side photo, showing what the fakes look like compared to the real thing.

Police are advising people who got a ticket recently to read the fine print. The scam citations use a QR code to direct victims to payment online.

Those that see a fake are asked to report it to the city's parking office.

