Video shows group vandalizing Waymo driverless car in San Francisco's Chinatown

A self-driving Waymo car was vandalized and went up in flames in San Francisco’s Chinatown Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Jackson Street.

Several social media videoed showed a group of people vandalizing a self-driving car. While another video showed the Waymo vehicle going up in flames.

BREAKING: An autonomous Waymo vehicle is intentionally set on fire in Chinatown, according to SF Fire. Firefighters said they got reports around 10 people were involved.



Waymo said “a crowd surrounded and vandalized the vehicle, breaking the window and throwing a firework … pic.twitter.com/6QN2jTppRu — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) February 11, 2024

A Waymo spokesperson said a group of people surrounded the car and started attacking it.

The group tagged the car, broke the windows and Waymo told NBC Bay Area that someone set off a firework inside the driverless vehicle.

Waymo added that no passengers were inside at the time of the incident.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information on this incident.

A Waymo spokesperson released the following statement Saturday night:

"At approximately 9 PM on Saturday, February 10th, a fully autonomous Waymo vehicle was navigating on Jackson Street in San Francisco when a crowd surrounded and vandalized the vehicle, breaking the window and throwing a firework inside, which set the vehicle on fire. The vehicle was not transporting any riders and no injuries have been reported. We are working closely with local safety officials to respond to the situation."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.