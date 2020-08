Lightning illuminated the sky across the Bay Area Saturday night and Sunday morning. This, along with wind gusts sparked several fires and power outages across the region.

Below you can find images of how the lightning looked across counties.

Check it out: #Lightning on the go this morning in San Jose: pic.twitter.com/nqXyVjEKIf — scott budman (@scottbudman) August 16, 2020

Lightning strikes in the South Bay 🌩 pic.twitter.com/JQuY12o9iH — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) August 16, 2020

Lightning and roaring thunder in San Jose. (Sound on) pic.twitter.com/ruqmi0ZS8L — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) August 16, 2020