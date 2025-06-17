Trump leaves G7 summit early as conflict between Israel and Iran escalates

The conflict between Israel and Iran is escalating.

President Trump returned from the G7 summit Monday as the White House said he cut his trip short to deal with the intensifying situation in the Middle East.

An administration official told NBC News that the president had requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the Situation Room.

The United States has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict further escalates.

Earlier at the G7 summit, the president acknowledged Iran has reached out wanting to de-escalate.

“They’d like to talk but they should have done that before,” Trump said.

The president also posted on social media telling people in Tehran, with an estimated population of 10 million, to evacuate immediately.

“This is not a city that can just get up and move,” said Hoda Katebi.

She lives in the Bay Area but has family and friends who live in Iran – including in Tehran.

“I feel like I haven’t actually woken up and it's a bad dream, it doesn't feel real, it doesn't feel possible,” she said.

More than 220 people have been killed since Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, according to Iranian state media.

“I already have people in my network, in my community who know somebody who has lost somebody,” Katebi said. “Every minute of every day there seems to be some update that's happening and getting a hold of family is challenging.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least 24 people in Israel.

Rabbi Mark Bloom in Oakland says a few of their members are currently in Israel.

“They are resolute and they're saying it's like nothing they’ve ever seen before, it’s scary,” he said. “On the other hand they're in shelters with people who are singing songs and just giving each other courage.”