The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report examining a fiery crash involving a Caltrain and truck in San Bruno.

The collision on March 10 injured 13 people.

View the report at NTSB.gov.

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash between Caltrain and a vehicle on the tracks Thursday that put the evening commute into chaos. Cheryl Hurd reports.

People who live in the area of San Bruno where a Caltrain crashed into a truck Thursday describe what they heard and saw. Scott Budman reports.