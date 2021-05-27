Vigil for VTA Yard Shooting Victims to Take Place at San Jose City Hall

Elected leaders and community members will gather at San Jose City Hall Thursday evening to remember the nine people killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard.

The vigil is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the plaza just outside city hall, which is located at 200 E. Santa Clara St. in downtown San Jose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, city councilmembers, and representatives from Santa Clara County and VTA are expected to attend.

NBC Bay Area will livestream the vigil in the video player above. Tune in at 6 p.m. to watch.