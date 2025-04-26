Fremont

Many gather in Fremont to remember, honor Pope Francis ahead of funeral

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Inside Mission San Jose in Fremont, a vigil mass was held on Friday to remember and honor the late Pope Francis.

Many at the mass spoke on what they'll remember of the pontiff.

"He demonstrated how we’re supposed to be, demonstrated how we’re supposed to be with each other, how we look at each other as brothers and sisters," said Gilbert of Fremont.

Over the past three days, the Vatican said 250,000 people have journeyed to pay their respects to Francis.

The pontiff is expected to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, which lies outside the Vatican. According to officials, a crowd of about 500,000 is expected for the Saturday funeral.

Saturday's funeral is also expected to have 50 world leaders in attendance, including President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden.

Following the mass, a procession with the Pope's body will go through Rome, Italy.

For those who can't make it to Rome, they're honoring Francis from home.

"We should all be forgiving and compassionate with each other instead of fighting with each other," Gilbert said.

