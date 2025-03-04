Berkeley

Vigil held after Muslim-owned business in Berkeley vandalized

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Organizers held a vigil on Monday night in support of a Berkeley business owner who was targeted repeatedly by vandals.

In the latest incident, Negeene Mosaed claimed that someone tagged her business with anti-Islamic graffiti, coinciding with the first night of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Monday night, Mosaed, teamed up with the Berkeley network for Palestine as they hosted a vigil and discussion to stand against hate.

Mosaed said that her downtown Berkeley physical therapy clinic welcomes everyone. But four recent cases of vandalism have made her heart sink.

She thanked the community for gathering in support but added that the city needs to do more.

The Muslim Civil Rights Organization or “CAIR" said that since October, 2023, they’ve seen an upward trend in reported anti Muslim incidents across the country.

