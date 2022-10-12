Pair of Levi's Jeans From the 1880s Sold for $76,000

A pair of vintage Levi's jeans from the 1880s were recently sold at an auction for $76,000.

The old Levi’s jeans, found in old mineshaft in northern New Mexico, was sold with a winning bid more than 1,144 times the price of the cheapest Levi’s today from the company’s online store.

“It was $76,000 and there was an additional 15% buyer’s premium, so it ended up being $87,000,” said Santa Rosa native Zip Stevenson said.

Stevenson, one of the buyers, said he put up 10% of the cost.

The jeans was worn, with splatters and holes mostly intact. Stevenson’s newest, old item is a snapshot of that time because printed on the pocket said “made by white labor.”

The San Francisco Company said the phrase was added on its products after the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, prohibiting all Chinese laborers to the U.S. for ten years even though they had already made contributions to the country.

“It comes out of intersecting strands of racializing the Chinese as inferior as disease carriers as economic competition,” said Dr. Catherine Ceniza Choy of UC Berkeley. “One of the things that we can learn is that the current surge of anti-Asian hate and violence against Asian Americans especially around what has been called the quote Chinese virus is not new.”

Levi’s said in a statement it thought the slogan would “improve sales and align with the views of consumers at the time. This continued into the 1890s, when we reversed our policy.”

The company added that they’re fully committed to “advocate for real equality and to fight against racism in all its forms as it persists today.”

This item is now in the hands of Stevenson and his partner.

“Most of the jeans that are known are in institutions like the Smithsonian or the Levi’s archive ,awaiting a new future,” he said.

Stevenson is advising his partner not to consider any offer less than 150,000.