Violent Start to 2020 Across the Bay Area

Bay Area police detectives were busy conducting multiple shooting investigations as the calendar flipped to 2020.

A shooting near San Francisco's Fort Mason on New Year's Eve left two men hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Franklin and Bay streets. Officers arrived to find the two victims, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The shooter remains at large and police did not immediately release any information about the suspect or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

In Petaluma, a man was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot twice by his neighbor. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex parking lot near McKinley School.

Petaluma police said they do not yet have a motive for the shooting, but the suspect is in custody.

Early Wednesday morning, San Jose police were investigating a shooting on Fritzen Street near Kennedy Avenue. A man found suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital.

The man's condition was not immediately available.

There was no immediate information about a possible suspect.