Traffic safety advocates rally in San Francisco for new Vision Zero policy

San Francisco's pedestrian safety policy, called Vision Zero, has expired.

Advocates said the city does not have a plan to replace it and held a vigil at City Hall Monday to put pressure on the mayor to add the issue to his overall public safety strategies.

For the last 10 years, San Francisco had been one of a few cities that mandated the coordination of five agencies to try and bring down the number of traffic and pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

Those agencies are police, fire, transit, public health and public works all working together as part of the city's Vision Zero policy.

The advocates also delivered a letter to Mayor Daniel Lurie's office asking him to make the city address their concerns. The group is hoping for a new policy by this summer.