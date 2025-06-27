Visit a trio of vibrant Laguna Beach fests with a ‘Passport to the Arts'

What to Know Passport to the Arts 2025

Laguna Beach

Passport holders can visit the Sawdust Art Festival, Art-A-Fair, and Festival of Arts (the passport is good for "one-time entry")

$29

Valid from June 27-Aug. 31, 2025 (Festival of the Arts runs from July 2-Aug. 29)

Purchase your passport at any of the participating festival's ticket booths

A SUMMER OF SAVINGS AND SPLENDOR: Many lark-about-ers call upon Laguna Beach to bask in one of the city's celebrated summertime art festivals. If you are just the sort of lark-about-er we're describing here — and by that, we simply mean a person who enthusiastically engages in the lovely act of larking about — you might be interested to know that you can visit three famous Laguna Beach-based festivals by making one simple purchase: the Passport to the Arts. The passport gives art lovers the uplifting opportunity to call upon the Sawdust Art Festival, Art-A-Fair, and Festival of Arts, a celebrated trio of art-themed events. The popular passport is $29 and you'll gain "one-time entry" to all three events as long as you visit from June 27 through Aug. 31, 2025.

OTHER PERKS ARE PLENTIFUL, like parking in the Act V Parking Lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road and a variety of discounts at select restaurants. Tango Laguna Beach is in the sup-tastic swing, and Oliver's Osteria is on the list, too. As for the three festivals you'll have on your lark-about radar? The Sawdust Art Festival is the whimsical, warren-like space that will soon mark its 60th anniversary, Art-A-Fair will spotlight well over 100 artists (with several hailing from outside of the region), and Festival of the Arts is the engaging open-air spectacular near Pageant of the Masters. This final favorite opens July 2 and closes Aug. 29, while Art-A-Fair and the Sawdust Art Festival open June 27 and run through Aug. 31.

GOOD TO KEEP IN MIND? Pageant entry is not part of the Passport to the Arts, so be sure to purchase your ticket to the iconic "tableau vivant" stage show separately.