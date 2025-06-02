Vista Grande Fire: Fast-moving blaze sparks evacuation orders in Fairfield

A fast-moving brush fire burned near homes and sparked evacuation orders Monday in Fairfield.

The Vista Grande Fire burned at least 50 acres in the area of Vista Grande and Capitola Way, north of Waterman Boulevard, firefighters said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Responding agencies included the Fairfield Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Vallejo Fire Department.

As of 5:12 p.m. the City of Fairfield said evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Palmer Circle

Bear Creek Drive

Cherry Valley Circle

Longview Drive

Skyview Circle

Shelter Hill Drive

The nearest evacuation location to the area is the Lowe's parking lot at 3400 North Texas Street, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that prompted evacuation recommendations in Fairfield.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP