Vista Grande Fire: Fast-moving blaze sparks evacuation orders in Fairfield

A fast-moving brush fire burned near homes and sparked evacuation orders Monday in Fairfield.
The Vista Grande Fire burned at least 50 acres in the area of Vista Grande and Capitola Way, north of Waterman Boulevard, firefighters said.
Responding agencies included the Fairfield Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Vallejo Fire Department.
As of 5:12 p.m. the City of Fairfield said evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:
- Palmer Circle
- Bear Creek Drive
- Cherry Valley Circle
- Longview Drive
- Skyview Circle
- Shelter Hill Drive
The nearest evacuation location to the area is the Lowe's parking lot at 3400 North Texas Street, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
#VistaGrandeFire: CAL FIRE is assisting the Fairfield Fire Department at a vegetation fire near Vista Grande and Capitola Way in Fairfield. We have four engines, one battalion chief, two handcrews, two dozers, one helicopter, one airtanker and one air tactical aircraft… pic.twitter.com/QgqyfZyQAj— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 2, 2025