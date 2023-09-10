Big turnout for ‘Viva Calle' event in San Jose

Families took to the streets in San Jose Sunday for the final "Viva Calle" of the season.

The event shut down about 6 miles of streets to traffic through Japantown, Kelly Park and Tamien Park, giving people more room to ride bikes, walk and enjoy food trucks along the way.

Julius Delacruz says it’s a great event for families.

“I think it’s really cool to have a lot of families spend some time outdoors.” Delacruz said. “Obviously, a lot of kids are on their screens and being indoors. But being outdoors and able to bond with the family is really great.”

But organizers say the city is considering cutting the number of Viva Parks events, which includes Viva Calle, held each year to help pay for new union deals.

In August, San Jose reached an agreement with the city’s two largest unions, hours before a strike was set to begin.

Mayor Matt Mahan opposed the strike settlement, because he said the city could not afford to give the unions what they asked for without making cuts to city services including Viva Calle.

Ellin Yin, who attends the event regularly, is against the city limiting the program.

“As you can see, there’s a lot of people who enjoy it.” Yin said. “And of all the things to cut, I feel like we can probably find something else or think of another strategy then putting this on the chopping block.”

So far, the city has not made any official announcements that the event will be impacted.