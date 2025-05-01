‘Voices After the Fall of Saigon': History-making supervisor talks upbringing, service

Wednesday marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon.

Last November, Santa Clara County elected its first Vietnamese American and Asian woman supervisor. Betty Duong is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees.

She shared a defining feature of her upbringing and how she now uses her experiences when serving. This comes as the next generation of Vietnamese Americans wrestle with their own challenges.

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang has more in the video report above.

NBC Bay Area is continuing to share more stories of the people impacted by the Vietnam War and their lives now. Join us on Saturday, May 3, for our special, "Voices After the Fall of Saigon." It begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Bay Area, Roku and all of our streaming platforms.