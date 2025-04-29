San Francisco

‘Voices After the Fall of Saigon': How the wider region was affected by the Vietnam War

By Gia Vang

NBC Universal, Inc.

As we approach 50 years since the fall of Saigon, we are learning more about how the wider region itself was impacted and the other groups of people outside of Vietnam that secretly helped the American government.

Watch the video report above to hear their voices and learn how their lives were uprooted to the Bay Area in the aftermath.

NBC Bay Area is continuing to share more stories of the people impacted by the Vietnam War and their lives now. Join us on Saturday, May 3, for our special, "Voices After the Fall of Saigon." It begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Bay Area, Roku and all of our streaming platforms.

