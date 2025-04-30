‘Voices After the Fall of Saigon': Vietnam War veterans open up about past, future

Wednesday marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon.

To mark the moment, NBC Bay Area is sharing stories from the Bay Area about the people whose lives were forever changed by the Vietnam War.

In Gia Vang's video report above, hear from veterans about the call to action, coming home and the future of veterans' care.

NBC Bay Area is continuing to share more stories of the people impacted by the Vietnam War and their lives now. Join us on Saturday, May 3, for our special, "Voices After the Fall of Saigon." It begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Bay Area, Roku and all of our streaming platforms.