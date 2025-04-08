‘Fear of the unknown': Volatile stock market heightens concerns

People in the Bay Area and across the country spent another day Monday riding the wildest ride in finance: the stock market.

The question for many after days of massive drops is what happens next.

"It's just a lot of fear of the unknown," San Jose State University business professor Caroline Chen said. "I think that that is really what's sort of driving the market crazy because the market does not enjoy risk. Right now, there is so much risk because nobody knows exactly what's going to happen."

As the market nears a loss of 20% from recent highs, there is growing fear about a so-called bear market.

"Usually bear markets, not only is it a deeper fall, but they tend to take longer to come back because oftentimes a bear market is accompanied by a recession," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride said.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.