Volunteer becomes “detective,” tracking down and preserving pieces of Santa Clara County Fair history

Accidental Historian Preserves Santa Clara County Fair's Rich Past

Marcella Gulmon never considered herself a history buff. In fact, she found the subject rather dull for most of her life. But that hasn't stopped her from becoming the foremost historian of the Santa Clara County Fair, spending countless hours preserving decades of memories and memorabilia.

"Some people find history really cool and I didn't find history very exciting until I started doing something like this," Gulmon said.

Her journey into fair history began somewhat by accident in 2019. The Fairgrounds Heritage Foundation was seeking a volunteer to create a history display for the fair's 75th anniversary, and Gulmon stepped forward to help.

What she received was hardly inspiring.

"They handed me a partial banker's box of black and white photos that had the year on them and nothing else. This is what we have to set up an exhibit. And I'm like, that's not going to work," Gulmon recalled.

That moment transformed Gulmon into what she calls a "history detective." She began spending hours tracking down bits and pieces of fair memorabilia, scouring people's attics and garages, searching eBay and Craigslist for forgotten treasures from the fair's past.

Her collection grew so rapidly that it quickly outgrew her living room. The fairgrounds provided her with a building to store the artifacts, and her displays now take over an entire building during fair season.

Gulmon's passion for the project stems from deep personal connections to the fair. She attended with her family as a child, and later watched her daughter Emily participate in 4-H programs. The experience gave Emily invaluable life skills, and Gulmon wanted to give back some of what the fair had provided her family.

"The leadership, the friendship, the public speaking, the self-confidence," Gulmon said, listing the benefits her daughter gained from fair participation.

But Gulmon's motivation extends beyond personal history. She sees the fair as a unique window into the broader story of Santa Clara County, capturing the essence of the valley one year at a time.

"This was a snapshot. What happened at the fairgrounds in that week to two weeks was a snapshot of what was happening in the valley," Gulmon explained.

Selene Duarte, the fairground's executive director, has witnessed Gulmon's dedication to preserving this important piece of local history.

The path of chasing down fair history wasn't one Gulmon expected her life to follow, but she has embraced the quest wholeheartedly. Through her work, she continues to preserve pieces of an ever-changing valley's history, ensuring that future generations can understand and appreciate the rich heritage of their community's beloved annual tradition.