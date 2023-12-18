San Jose

Volunteers in San Jose make hundreds of tamales for farmworkers

The non-profit Farmworker Caravan organized the event, this year for the third time

Volunteers made hundreds of tamales in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood Monday as a way to give back to farmworkers, especially to a group who had been through a major tragedy that year. 

“I love it because it’s about not only giving back, but it’s also about building community,” San Jose resident Esther Mota said. 

This is the third year the non-profit Farmworker Caravan has brought people together, some friends and other strangers, to make more than 2400 tamales for farmworkers. 

Last year, the organization delivered in Half Moon Bay just weeks before the mass shooting that left seven people dead. 

“Some of the people who we took tamales to actually passed away, “ Farmworker Caravan Executive Director Darlene Tenes said. “It was really sad because there were children present that day.”

So this year, the organization is heading back to San Jose to feed farmworkers and their families. 

“And show a little love to our farmworkers who are working for us 365 days a year, and helping to bring food to our tables for the holidays. So this holiday, we’re going to bring food to their table,” Tenes said. 

Emma Ramirez helped some of the volunteers who’ve never made a tamale before. 

“You spread the masa, you try to do it kind of thin. Some people like them with a lot of masa. It depends on people’s taste,” Ramirez said. “We have someone else do the meat, so they’re rolled up and then they are cooked in the steamers.”

Some there Monday were farm workers themselves or had parents who worked in the fields. 

“We know how these people are suffering. They work hard and they’ve done without, so when they get something like this that they didn’t have to put out money to make for their families ... it just means a lot,” Ramirez said. 

They plan to cook and then deliver the food to several farms Wednesday.

