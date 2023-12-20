Volunteers deliver hundreds of tamales, gifts to Half Moon Bay farmworkers

Earlier this week, dozens of volunteers came together to make hundreds of tamales for farmworkers this Christmas.

On Wednesday, they delivered all that food and much more to farmworkers in Half Moon Bay, including farms affected by the mass shooting earlier this year.

The volunteers made and then cooked 2,400 tamales in San Jose on Monday and Wednesday, they drove up the peninsula to deliver them to 200 farmworkers at various farms.

“We’re giving them Christmas stockings, and cookies, and other little goodies too and of course a dozen tamales each,” said Darlene Tenes, Executive Director of the Farmworker Caravan.

The deliveries on Wednesday also included a stop at one of the farms from the January mass shooting, where the alleged gunman killed seven of his co-workers.

It was chance to thank them for what they do in this season of giving.

“As we all gather around during Christmas or around the table to eat food, we want to give thanks to the people that help bring food to our table. So it was great for us to put food on their table,” Tenes said.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.