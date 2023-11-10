Santa Clara

Volunteers help veteran with home repairs in Santa Clara

By Samantha Voorhees

NBC Universal, Inc.

A veteran’s home got a much-needed makeover in the South Bay Friday.

Volunteers with “Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley” and Aerospace Company “Lockheed Martin” teamed up to fix up a veteran’s home in Santa Clara.

The group picked Air Force Veteran, Donald Murphy, to receive free home repairs.

The volunteers painted the outside of his home, upgraded his bathroom, and cleaned up his yard.

Murphy, who is 93 years old, says he’s grateful for the help, because he’s struggled to keep up with the repairs himself.

“I stared myself, but I didn’t finish,” said Murphy. “And now I’m not in good shape to climb on ladders anymore, so this really helps out.”

“Rebuilding Together” has been helping veterans for 30 years. They have completed more than 4,800 projects so far.

