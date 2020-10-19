Planning to Vote? Monday Marks Deadline to Register Online or by Mail

Monday is the deadline to register online or by mail to vote in November's election.

You can click here to register.

If you miss the online and mail registration deadline, you can register to vote at early voting locations and even on Election Day, then file a provisional ballot.

Voters who vote by mail can also track their ballots here.

Anyone can vote in November if they are a U.S. citizen and California resident, are 18 years old or older on Election Day, are not in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony, and have not been found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

Officials say a number of citizens who thought they had registered at Department of Motor Vehicle offices are not actually registered. Although they checked the box on the DMV form indicating they wanted to register to vote, many forgot to complete the attached voter registration form. A voter registration form must be completed and signed in order to become a registered voter.

All registered voters in California have been issued mail-in ballots, which will be counted if postmarked by Nov. 3.

