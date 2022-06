Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Bay Area.

She is expected to arrive Wednesday and hold speaking events Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

The last time vice president Harris was in the Bay Area was in April when she visited UCSF to speak about maternal health.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details have been released.