VTA-BART Extension Into South Bay Marks a Milestone

The long-awaited joint effort to bring BART to the South Bay is set to mark another milestone Tuesday as officials take the final step before opening the Berryessa Station in San Jose.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and Bay Area Rapid Transit will hold a signing ceremony to certify the safety and security of VTA’s Silicon Valley Berryessa Extension.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Berryessa Transit Center, 925 Berryessa Station Way in San Jose. Officials from both agencies will sign the document, essentially verifying the extension and station are safe for passenger service, and announce an opening date.

All safety and social distancing protocols will be observed, and those in attendance will be required to wear masks.

State Sen. Jim Beall, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President and VTA Board Chair Cindy Chavez and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will be among the officials speaking at the event.

The California Public Utilities Commission has 14 days to approve the verification of safety and sign off on passenger service on the 10-mile extension.

VTA owns the extension, including the two new transit centers, Milpitas and Berryessa. BART will operate and maintain the system.