VTA board offers revised contract to union in hopes to end workers strike

There were new developments in the VTA workers strike on Sunday. The agency was offering the union a revised contract in an attempt to end the two-week long work stoppage.

The VTA board held a special meeting to review negotiations with the largest union on Sunday. They said that after two and half hours of discussion, the board came to a revised offer.

The VTA board said the revised offer includes 11% over three years and strengthens the rights of workers. They said that they believe it’s fair and that their original offer was sustainable

Some 1500 members of VTA workers have been on the picket lines instead of driving buses and operating light rail. The last offer was 10.5% pay raise over three years but that wasn’t the only concern that union leaders had.

They wanted to make sure there was a safe return back to work among other things. The union representing VTA said that transit workers postponed a vote Saturday hoping for a better offer on Sunday.

Sergio Lopez with the VTA Board of Directors described what’s at stake and efforts to resolve the situation

“I have spoke personally with dozens of students workers seniors and others who have felt the impact of the past two weeks without transit services,” he said. “But I’ve also seen the power of our voices coming together and pushing for resolution.”

NBC Bay Area heard from the union leadership Sunday and they said they have presented an offer takes them further apart on reaching a deal than the offer on Friday and that brining items in that are not part of the negotiations.

VTA officials held a news briefing on Sunday to discuss workers strike and latest negotiation update.