VTA Bus Catches Fire in San Jose; No Injuries Reported

By NBC Bay Area staff

Flames engulf a VTA bus in San Jose.
Telemundo 48

A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus caught fire in San Jose Thursday morning.

The bus was seen engulfed in flames in the area of S. Bascom and Moorpark avenues near Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and San Jose City College.

The San Jose Fire Department received a call about the fire at 10:38 a.m., according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found no one on the bus.

VTA said two people — the driver and a passenger — had been on the bus. They were not injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

