VTA light rail service delayed

The VTA is warning commuters that the light rail will not be running on Monday morning.

A VTA spokesperson says that they are conducting necessary track and wire inspections. According to the VTA, it's taking longer than expected because copper wiring was stolen from one of the lines.

"We just need to make sure that everything on the tracks is perfectly fine for those trains to operate, so I said like tomorrow by noon, we’re going to be able to have trains running through the Orange line, but we just need a little more time for the Blue and Green line trains," said Sandra Bermudez, a VTA spokesperson.

The discovery was made last week after a judge ordered striking union members to return to work.

The VTA said they have to do some testing on the orange line tomorrow, and it could possibly start running by the afternoon.

But the blue and green lines still need to be repaired. It’s not clear how long those repairs will take.